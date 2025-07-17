Media logo
Armenia

Armenia moves to reclaim building in Yerevan from Nagorno-Karabakh authorities

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
The office of the Representation of Artsakh in Armenia. Photo via Facebook.
The office of the Representation of Artsakh in Armenia. Photo via Facebook.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has filed a lawsuit demanding the invalidation of the state registration of the property rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh government over its permanent representation in Yerevan.

The rights, according to the lawsuit, were granted on 31 January 2007.

The news of the legal case first spread on Wednesday, ahead of a press briefing by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the same day.

Asked about the move, Pashinyan stated that ‘it is property that should belong to [...] Armenia’.

‘I’ve said it directly: I cannot allow a second state to exist within the Republic of Armenia. I said this before and hoped the message would be understood’,  Pashinyan said, adding that ‘otherwise, the state must take action’.

Armenian officials have been hostile to proposals for a Nagorno-Karabakh government in exile based in Armenia, warning it could be used by Azerbaijan as a pretext to take military action against Armenia.

In mid-November 2023, the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, said that establishing a government in exile would be a ‘direct threat and a blow to Armenia’s security’.

Yerevan warns of ‘ticking time bomb’ as Nagorno-Karabakh government-in-exile debate rages
A row between the Armenian Government and former officials from Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing over attempts to form a government-in-exile out of Yerevan. On Monday, the leader of Ardarutyun, a political party from Nagorno-Karabakh, told RFE/RL that anyone who opposed the continued functioning of Nagorno-Karabakh’s state institutions supported the ‘destruction of Artsakh’s [Nagorno-Karabakh’s] statehood.’ Similarly, in a thinly veiled attack on the Armenian Government last week, a group of
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

After Azerbaijan attacked Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, forcing its government to surrender within a day of the assault, President Samvel Shahramanyan issued a decree to dissolve Nagorno-Karabakh and all of its institutions.

The building in Yerevan has since served as a seat for the region’s former officials, where refugees reportedly go for various issues.

‘It is definitely a political order, it was not a surprise, it was expected’, Artak Beglaryan, a former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister, told RFE/RL.

Beglaryan further insisted that Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were ‘collaboratively destroying everything related to Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]’.

‘In parallel, Aliyev is destroying the buildings of Artsakh’s [Nagorno-Karabakh] state institutions in Stepanakert. And now, Pashinyan’s government wants to take away the only building of Artsakh’s [Nagorno-Karabakh] state institutions located in Yerevan’, Beglaryan said.

Beglaryan insisted that the Armenian government’s move was illegal, it was done ‘at Azerbaijan’s request’, as well as ‘an act of revenge’ against the former authorities of the region ‘for not aligning with Pashinyan’s political course’.

Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians end sit-in protest without achieving results
The protests were launched demanding solutions to their ‘urgent problems’.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
Nikol Pashinyan
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
402 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenia moves to reclaim building in Yerevan from Nagorno-Karabakh authorities

Seven Daghestanis sentenced to 14–15 years in prison over Makhachkala airport riot

Turkmen leader Berdimuhamedow visits Azerbaijan

Thursday, 17 July 2025

Russian–Armenian billionaire Karapetyan hit with new charges of money laundering

Religious school in Chechnya forced to shut down after underage teacher beat pupils

Russia detains son of Azerbaijani diaspora leader

Four Daghestanis detained for warming themselves by eternal flame in Stavropol Krai

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 17 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org