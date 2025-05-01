Armenian Defence Minister Papikyan meets Greek counterpart in Athens

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during a visit to Greece.

The two sides reportedly discussed defence cooperation and regional security issues, while also highlighting their readiness for further collaboration.

According to the Armenian Defence Ministry, Papikyan and Dendias specifically referenced enhanced cooperation in the field of military education during Tuesday’s meeting, as well as exchanging experience.

Tuesday’s meeting was also attended by Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan.

🇦🇲🇬🇷1/2: On May 6, within the framework of my working visit to #Greece, met w/ the Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic @NikosDendias



The Ambassador of #Armenia to 🇬🇷 Tigran Mkrtchyan @TMkrtchyan also attended the meeting. pic.twitter.com/hVBqVUyJbh — Suren Papikyan (@papikyan_suren) May 6, 2025

Papikyan arrived in Greece on Monday as part of an official working visit, which appears to be the latest sign that Armenia and Greece are boosting their defence cooperation.

In December 2024, defence ministry officials from Armenia, Greece, and Cyprus met in Athens and signed a defence cooperation plan for 2025. The document focused on training, military education, joint exercises, and advisory support.

The month before, in November, Greek media reported that the country was in ‘advanced stages of negotiations’ with Armenia for the sale of several Russian-built surface to air missile systems — the S-300, TOR M-1, and OSA-AK.

At the time, however, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasised that bilateral intergovernmental agreements prohibited Greece from re-exporting Russian-supplied military equipment without Russia’s consent.

‘At the moment, we have not received any requests from the Greek side’, Zakharova said.

Dendias later denied such reports, and it is unclear the status of the military equipment currently.

Prior to that, in March 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Dendias in Yerevan to discuss deepening defence cooperation. At the time, Dendias told Pashinyan that Greece sees itself as ‘a country that will help Armenia as much as we can, given our historical ties, [and] also because we are very close countries’.