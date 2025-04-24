Armenian government extends housing scheme for Nagorno-Karabakh refugees following protests

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

A group of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed to remove their protest tent from Yerevan’s Freedom Square after the government postponed cuts to assistance provided to refugees to cover rental costs.

They noted that the tent would be moved to the Nagorno-Karabakh representation’s building’s courtyard in Yerevan. It was set in Yerevan’s Freedom Square on 29 March for a sit-in protest, which also served as a headquarters for the Council for the Protection of the Rights of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] residents.

The announcement was made on Tuesday following a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan’s office, during which officials promised to extend the housing scheme for two months. The government approved the extension on Wednesday.

The decision to make cuts to the aid programme was adopted by the government in November 2024. The changes would cut the number of people eligible to receive support, mainly excluding working-age people. It also included gradually reducing the monthly assistance from 1 April from ֏50,000 ($130) to ֏30,000 ($80).

The programme launched in October 2023, immediately after the exodus of virtually the entire Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The population fled after Azerbaijan’s final offensive into the region, which occurred after it was placed under a nine-month blockade.

The authorities stated that the money would be redirected to a state housing assistance programme, which has been condemned by some of its intended beneficiaries, who have accused the government of refusing to consider their needs.

According to Armenpress, the news of the government’s decision to extend the assistance was based on the time required for ‘the discussion of proposals aimed at improving the approved social programmes’ for refugees.

Again on Tuesday, during a press briefing, members of the Council for the Protection of the Rights of [Nagorno-Karabakh] residents stated that they had presented all their proposals in a written form during a meeting with authorities for the amendment of the programmes tailored for refugees, including regarding the housing programme.

They also noted that they decided to remove the tent since the government had taken a step back on a number of points and admitted that they needed to improve the programmes.

Days before the cut of aid would enter into force, Nagorno-Karabakh Armenias held a major rally on 29 March — and a subsequent series of protests against the cuts of social support provided to the refugees.

In response, Armenian officials and their supporters have renewed their criticism of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, at times resorting to hate speech and discriminatory rhetoric against them.