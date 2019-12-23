Armenian newspaper office broken into

The offices of Joghovurd and its online outlet armlur.am were broken into. According to the paper’s founder ‘nothing of value’ was taken. She claimed the break-in was an attempt at intim­i­da­tion.

A group of ten news agencies and media organ­i­sa­tions released a joint statement con­demn­ing the attack, which took place on the night of 18 December, including the Yerevan Press Club, Media Ini­tia­tive Center, Public Jour­nal­ism Club, and the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expres­sion.

Joghovurd and armlur.am were founded by ruling My Step Faction MP, Taguhi Tovmasyan. The day after the incident, Tovmasyan told reporters that what happened was not a burglary, as the only thing that had been taken were the security cameras.

‘I believe they were looking for infor­ma­tion’, Tovmasyan told reporters. ‘And the way they tried to find this infor­ma­tion [tres­pass­ing and ran­sack­ing the office] was more of a warning. They were trying to say, “Be careful, see that we can enter the office and take any infor­ma­tion whenever we want.”’

Tovmasyan believes that law enforce­ment agencies must solve this case imme­di­ate­ly, calling the incident ‘a serious threat to freedom of speech’.

Difficult cases

Both Tovmasyan and the editor-in-chief of Joghovurd and armlur.am, Knarik Manukyan, stated that the news outlet had started pub­lish­ing content con­cern­ing con­tro­ver­sial cases, including the case con­cern­ing the events of 1 March,2008.

Former President Robert Kocharyan has been one of multiple indi­vid­u­als arrested in charged in con­nec­tion with the case.

[Read more on OC Media: Competing protests and the death of a witness: month one of Armenia’s ‘trial of the century’]

Manukyan told reporters that inves­tiga­tive agencies often request that they reveal who their sources are.

Recently Manukyan had been called in to testify in the March 1 case by the Special Inves­tiga­tive Services (SIS) con­cern­ing materials that they had published in March.

The materials included witness tes­ti­monies from Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court Member Feliks Tokhyan, former Defense Deputy Minister Gurgen Melkonyan, and former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

‘We were forced to give out an announce­ment and ask all inves­tiga­tive agencies to stop inter­ro­gat­ing us and let us do our work pro­fes­sion­al­ly,’ Manukyan told reporters. ‘After our announce­ment I was called in by the SIS. There were no threats, but this was a clear mechanism of hindering our pro­fes­sion­al work.

‘Naturally, a news outlet would never reveal their source’, she added, further stating that she is tired of the outlet facing questions from Armenian security services after they publish their stories.

Wire-tapping allegations

On 14 December, 168.am published an article in which it claimed that the SIS wire­tapped Manukyan’s phone calls to get infor­ma­tion on her sources.

Answering a request for comment from 168.am, the SIS stated that they could not confirm nor deny the accu­sa­tions, due to the secret nature of their inves­ti­ga­tions.

Pros­per­ous Armenia faction MP Naira Zohrabyan, who was at the Joghovurd office the morning after the break-in, told reporters that anything other than a swift res­o­lu­tion to the case would endanger jour­nal­ism in Armenia.

‘If the tres­passers are not caught soon then this will be a precedent for those who do not like what media outlets are saying or pub­lish­ing to act in a similar manner’, Zohrabyan said.

Human Rights Defender of Armenia (HRD) Arman Tatoyan released a statement con­demn­ing the attack.

On 20 December, the office of the HRD published an announce­ment in which it stated that Knarik Manukyan had requested pro­tec­tion for their office after being called in to testify by the SIS.

The announce­ment also stated that the HRD office has demanded clar­i­fi­ca­tion from the SIS on the wire-tapping alle­ga­tions.

‘The legal, pro­fes­sion­al and unimpeded work of jour­nal­ists is always on the radar of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia. Any inter­fer­ence in the work of jour­nal­ists will receive a public response by the Human Rights Defender’s office.’

Seda Muradyan, President and Co-Founder of the Public Jour­nal­ism Club NGO, told OC Media that this incident is a threat to freedom of speech and must be con­sid­ered as an to pressure a media outlet.

‘These types of cases have to not only be condemned in Armenia but also not tolerated’, she said.

Muradyan believes that if this case is not solved then similar trends [attacks on media outlets] will continue to rise.

‘There are serious domestic political processes taking place in Armenia today,’ Muradyan said. ‘There is a lot of political tension in our country right now and this is being reflected in attitudes towards, and within, the media field.’