Armenian parliament clears way for arrest of opposition oligarch

The Armenian parliament has voted to lift the parliamentary immunity of opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, leading the way for his prosecution. Supporters of Tsarukyan, who leads the Prosperous Armenia Party have taken to blocking the streets of Yerevan.

Tsarukyan, one of the richest men in Armenia, is under investigation for vote-buying, illegal business practices, and organising a fraudulent land transfer scheme.

‘End Gagik Tsarukyan’s immunity, so there could be a full and objective investigation’, the prosecutor general of Armenia asked MPs in parliament today.

Parliament voted 87 to 0 in favour of the motion. The Tsarukyan-led Prosperous Armenia party, also the largest opposition party, as well as the opposition liberal Bright Armenia Party, boycotted the vote.

Outside of parliament, scores of Tsarukyan supporters were arrested for protesting the move. In other parts of Yerevan, several lorries belonging to Multi Group, a company owned by Tsaukyan, were turned into impromptu roadblocks. Bystanders were seen on camera pushing the lorries out of the streets shortly thereafter.

According to Armenia’s Prosecutor General, Tsarukyan organised vote bribing ahead of the 2017 parliamentary elections; engaged in $62 million worth of illegal business practices through his casinos; and orchestrated a fraudulent land transfer scheme that deprived municipal budgets of $800,000.

Escalating tension

Tsarukyan’s house was raided by the National Security Service (NSS) on the morning of 14 June and he was taken in for questioning for over 10 hours.

Footage from the raid released by the NSS.

The houses of several other MPs from Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia party were also searched.

The search came a week after Tsarukyan made a speech at the party’s Political Council in which he stated that the government had failed on all fronts — from domestic affairs to the economy, from negotiations around the status of Nagorno-Karabakh to its fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Tsarukyan claimed the government should resign.

Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, shot back with a statement accusing Tsarukyan of trying to turn attention away from his criminal activity.

Soon after, court papers from a 1979 criminal case against Tsarukyan were leaked to the media.

They appear to show that Tsarukyan, along with several others, was convicted for the rape and robbery of two tourists. The verdict was overturned in 2001 following an appeal by Tsarukyan.

After the leak, Tsarukyan’s lawyers filed a case with the General Prosecutor’s office claiming that by leaking the 41-year-old case, Tsarukyan’s right to privacy was violated.

