fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Azerbaijan announces payouts for families of war dead

7 December 2020
The link is copied
Support Us

The Azerbaijani government has announced compensation payments of ₼11,000 ($6,500) for the families of soldiers and civilians killed in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Monthly benefits averaging ₼400 ($235) will also be given to family members of those killed, depending on their length of service, as well as their pensions, which range from ₼210–₼300 ($123–$176) per month.

The ministry announced on Saturday that 94 of the civilians killed in the war would be granted ‘martyr’ status, making their families eligible for the same benefits as those of fallen soldiers. Officially, 98 Azerbaijani civilians died.

According to the Defence Ministry, 2,783 members of the armed forces were killed in the war, over 100 of whom are still being identified. Over 100 also remain missing. There are currently 1,245 being treated in medical institutions.

Fazil Talibli, the chief spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection wrote on Facebook that those who had gained a disability due to their injuries would also receive compensation of between ₼8,800 ($5,170) and ₼4,400 ($2,580) depending on the severity of their disability.

In addition to the cash payments, the spouses and children of those killed or who gained a disability during the war will receive several other benefits.

According to Talibli, they will be exempted from paying university tuition fees and will be granted tax benefits. A mandatory quota will be set for businesses in the public and private sectors to ensure they have access to employment.

Those deemed socially vulnerable will also be granted flats and houses, as well as automobiles. According to the authorities, around 9,000 flats and houses, and around 7,000 automobiles have already been provided to this category of people.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Girchi faces split following child porn scandal
georgia

Girchi faces split following child porn scandal

Frustration in Armenia as POWs remain in captivity
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Frustration in Armenia as POWs remain in captivity

Police face off with zebra and shark balloons in Batumi protest
georgia

Police face off with zebra and shark balloons in Batumi protest

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us