Azerbaijan launches attacks along Armenian border

Azerbaijani forces have launched attacks on several areas of the border with Armenia.

In a statement at around 01:00 on Tuesday morning, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said the attacks were a response to ‘provocations’ from Armenian ‘saboteurs’.

They accused Armenian units of planting mines in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, control of both of which was handed to Azerbaijan at the end of the second Nagorno-Karabakh War, as well as Dashkasan District to the north.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence said that at around midnight, Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenian positions in the Syunik, Vayots Dzor, and Gegharkunik provinces from both the east and from the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan.

They said Azerbaijan was employing artillery and armed drones in their attacks

The official statement came after unverified information and footage were spread on social networks, allegedly showing the Azerbaijani army’s artillery fire.

