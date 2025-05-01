Media logo
Azerbaijan–Uk relations

Azerbaijani and UK ministers highlight economic ties during UK meeting

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Azerbaijani and UK officials during the meeting. Official photo.
Azerbaijani and UK officials during the meeting. Official photo.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the UK’s Exports Minister, Gareth Thomas, have praised economic relations between the two countries, during a meeting in London.

Wednesday’s meeting was part of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission, which focuses on bilateral economic cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides claimed that the UK was the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan.

Shahbazov noted that the UK Export Credit Agency (UKEF) would provide Azerbaijan with £5 billion ($6.6 billion) in loan guarantees for UK exports to Azerbaijan.

Thomas praised the UK’s relations with Azerbaijan.

‘Today’s deals with Azerbaijan will allow for an even closer working relationship between our two nations. Our plan for change to drive economic growth is at the heart of these agreements, boosting exports and services across the energy, infrastructure and education sectors’, he said.

‘Azerbaijan has for decades been a key partner for many of the UK’s sectors, and these deals will solidify that for years to come.’

In his own remarks, Shahbazov highlighted that the ‘UK retains the status of the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan with an investment of more than $37 billion’. The bulk of that figure — $35 billion — comes from the UK-based energy giant BP. While not explicitly stated, the total likely refers to investments across the decades of Azerbaijan’s independence.

The Azerbaijani readout of the meeting concluded with the announcement that the eighth such meeting would be held in 2026 in Baku.

Successive UK governments have faced scrutiny over the country’s economic ties to Baku, coming under pressure from some quarters to do more to advocate for human rights in the country.

In August 2024, a group of cross-party British lawmakers signed a letter calling for the release of Gubad Ibadoghlu, an imprisoned Azerbaijani economist and opposition figure who resided in the UK prior to his arrest.

In December, members of the UK’s upper house of parliament were accused of ‘legitimising’ the Azerbaijani government after accepting free trips to the country and speaking positively about the conduct of Azerbaijan’s elections.

Aliyev says relations with China ‘are excellent’ in CGTN interview
The Azerbaijani president’s interview with CGTN was his second with Chinese state media in a week.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Azerbaijan–Uk relations
Azerbaijan
The United Kingdom
Economy
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
88 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

May day rallies held in Georgia amidst Chiatura mine protests

Azerbaijan holds military drills ‘in Nakhchivan’ as tensions with Armenia continue

Azerbaijani and UK ministers highlight economic ties during UK meeting

Russia claims it thwarted plans for Victory Day terror attack in Daghestan

Friday, 2 May 2025

Russia signals legal response if Armenia violates EAEU rules

US lobbying firm that cut ties with Turkey amid pressure hired by Armenia

Georgia’s TV Mtavari goes off the air

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 02 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org