Media logo
Armenia

Armenian Parliament waives immunity for 3 MPs, including one accused in coup plot

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Armenia Alliance MPs Artvsik Minasyan, Seyran Ohanyan, and Artur Sargsyan.&nbsp;
Armenia Alliance MPs Artvsik Minasyan, Seyran Ohanyan, and Artur Sargsyan.&nbsp;

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

The Armenian Parliament has waived the immunity of three MPs from the opposition Armenia Alliance faction, including senior members Seyran Ohanyan and Artsvik Minasyan. Parliament has also given the Prosecutor General leave to criminally charge Artur Sargsyan, another MP from the same faction, related to Holy Struggle’s alleged coup plot.

Parliament waived immunity for Ohanyan and Minasyan on Monday, allowing the authorities to press charges against the two senior opposition figures.

According to the Prosecutor General’s appeal, Ohanyan has been accused of unlawfully acquiring a 10,526-square-meter plot of land near Lake Sevan, designated as a nature reserve within the Sevan National Park. He was also accused of building a private house without approval and of not declaring ownership of the house since becoming an MP in 2021.

Ohanyan is also accused of receiving ֏58 million ($151,000) in bribes during his term as defence minister for providing illegal advantages in the ministry’s procurement processes.

Minasyan was accused of failing to fulfil his official duties during his time as Environmental Protection Minister.

Minasyan allegedly did not take measures to ‘eliminate the consequences’ of Ohanyan’s violations, and did not ‘ensure the application of legal accountability measures’ against him, thereby causing significant damage to the state.

The two MPs previously held ministerial positions under previous governments, and are currently members of Robert Kocharyan’s Armenia Alliance, the largest opposition faction. Ohanyan serves as the faction’s parliamentary leader.

Armenia’s Prosecutor General requested parliament waive immunity for Ohanyan and Minasyan in mid-June, a month after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused the opposition of corruption during a parliamentary session.

Pashinyan loses temper in parliament after being accused of not holding allies accountable for corruption
Pashinyan, in turn, suggested that if they went by media reports, 70% of the opposition would end up in prison.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

‘We will remove you by force of law’

The Prosecutor General demanded that parliament waive immunity for Artur Sargsyan on Monday in order to charge him with conspiracy to commit terrorism and seize power for participating in Holy Struggle’s alleged coup plot, for which at least 15 people were detained on charges of seeking to violently overthrow the government.

Armenia arrests 15 for plotting coup as a new high-ranking clergyman is charged for calls to usurp power
On Wednesday Armenian authorities raided the homes of dozens of opposition figures and arrested 14 for allegedly plotting ‘terrorist attacks and a coup d’état’.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

In a speech in parliament on Tuesday, Sargsyan dismissed the charges, calling them illegal.

‘I officially declare that there is no such thing, there has not been and there cannot be any evidence’, said Sargsyan, according to Civilnet.

‘We will remove you by force of law and by all methods not prohibited’, he addressed Pashinyan.

According to Civilnet, Sargsyan concluded his speech by saying he would spend time with his family before appearing before the Investigative Committee. They reported that an argument and a scuffle broke out in parliament after he had left the hall.

Later, Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan issued a statement strongly condemning the brawl in parliament, saying ‘Parliament must be a platform for democratic debate, not a battlefield’.

Authorities raid Electric Networks of Armenia and home of Samvel Karapetyan’s nephew
The raid came days after parliament passed a bill allowing it to nationalise the company.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Armenia
2025 Armenia Coup Attempt Allegations
Armenia Alliance
Civil Contract
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
76 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Fourth suspect arrested in Makhachkala police torture case

Armenian Parliament waives immunity for 3 MPs, including one accused in coup plot

Authorities raid Electric Networks of Armenia and home of Samvel Karapetyan’s nephew

Head of Georgia’s Silk Road Group released on bail following gun arrest

Poll suggests majority of Georgians unhappy with country’s direction

Datablog | Armenians and Georgians are more interested in domestic politics than foreign affairs

Over 100 people infected after drinking contaminated water in Daghestan

Armenian ambassador visits Russian MFA after Yerevan summons Russian ambassador

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

How the media (cannot) cover trials in Georgia

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 08 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org