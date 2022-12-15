Azerbaijani soldier killed by mine explosion in Kalbajar

One person died and seven people were injured by a mine explosion in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan on 14 December.

Four people working on repair and construction work in Chirag village were injured by an anti-personnel mine. Of four soldiers who came to the scene to investigate, three were injured and one died, according to a joint statement released by Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Defense.

The Kalbajar military prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident.

Kalbajar region was under Armenian control between the first and second Nagorno-Karabakh wars, and has been under Azerbaijani control since the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Speaking to foreign ministers of EU Eastern Partnership countries on 12 December, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that since August 2022, 2,728 anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 had been found in territory under Azerbaijani control.

According to the information given by Azerbaijani officials, since the signing of the tripartite peace agreement on 10 November 2020, more than 260 people have been injured and 46 killed by landmines in the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan after the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.