Media logo

Business community meets with Kobakhidze

Avatar
by OC Media

Representatives of large and medium-sized businesses are meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at the Government Administration building.

Attendees of the meeting are both businesspeople who are loyal to the government and those who have joined a collective statement demanding new elections.

‘No new elections! Business calmed down, and settled during 12 years [of Georgian Dream rule]... they don't oppress businesses, they don't take anyone's business’, said businessman Noshrevan Namoradze, who is sharply critical of the ex-ruling United National Movement party.

Beso Ortoidze, another businessman who is the director of the construction company ‘Arsi’, also spoke to journalists, discussing the difficult situation of business against the backdrop of current events. ‘The main thing is to de-escalate and depolarise, and elections could be one of the solutions […]’ Ortoidze said.

‘We're not going there [to meet the Prime Minister] as a decoration. We are interested in answers’, he added. Parallel to the protests, a ‘Free Businesses Statement’ was published, calling for new elections and the release of detained demonstrators. The number of business signatories has already exceeded 2,200.

Avatar
OC Media
2753 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia designates two Chechen opposition bloggers as foreign agents

Monday, 23 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Zourabichvili invites Ivanishvili to discuss new elections

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter