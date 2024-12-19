Media logo

Caucasus University march in Tbilisi

by OC Media

Students, lecturers, and administrative staff at the private Tbilisi-based Caucasus University, have marched to Parliament to join the nightly demonstrations there.

The banner at the head of the march read, ‘CU community for a European future; Knowledge is in liberty’.

‘We joined the public protest because we want to see our country in the European Union’, CU professor Eka Akobia stated during an interview with TV Formula, emphasising that both the suspension of the country’s EU membership bid and the excessive use of force against demonstrators were unacceptable.

‘We demand the release of those detained […] and new elections that better reflect the true sentiments of society’, Akobia said.

Editor‘s Picks

