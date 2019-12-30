Chair of Armenia’s Constitutional Court charged with abuse of power

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The chair of Armenia’s Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan, has been offi­cial­ly charged with abuse of power. The General Prosecutor’s Office announced that Tovmasyan abused his power as Minister of Justice and obtained land from notary officials through pressure and intim­i­da­tion.

Hrayr Tovmasyan was charged on Friday. The General Prosecutor’s Office (GPO) claims that his immunity as a Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court member does not apply as he allegedly committed the crime before his appoint­ment to the Court.

Tovmasyan, who served as Minister of Justice from 2010-2013, is also one of the archi­tects of Armenia’s new con­sti­tu­tion, which, among other major changes, trans­formed the country from a pres­i­den­tial to a par­lia­men­tary republic. The new con­sti­tu­tion was passed in 2015 and came into force in 2018.

He has been involved in a pitched struggle with Armenian author­i­ties for the past several months.

On 4 October, he was accused by inde­pen­dent MP Arman Baba­janyan of colluding with officials from the former ruling Repub­li­can Party — of which Tovmasyan was pre­vi­ous­ly a member — to become chair of the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court in early 2018.

The same day, Armenia’s par­lia­ment voted to strip him of his powers as head of the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court based on claims that Tovmasyan has improper ties with figures from Armenia’s pre-rev­o­lu­tion­ary gov­ern­ment.

The ruling was later over­turned by the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court. Tovmasyan recused himself from the case.

Shortly after the vote, a criminal inves­ti­ga­tion was launched by the Special Inves­tiga­tive Services (SIS) against Tovmasyan for ‘seizing state power or keeping state power through violence.’

Tovmasyan’s daughters and father were ques­tioned by the SIS on 18 October. The SIS claimed that they had evidence of embez­zle­ment per­tain­ing to uncom­plet­ed con­struc­tion work for the Ministry of Justice that took place while Tovmasyan was minister.

They also claimed there was evidence of embez­zle­ment linked to property belonging to Tovmasyan’s family, which was allegedly never reg­is­tered with the gov­ern­ment.

Closing in

On 21 October, former chief of staff of the Armenian Par­lia­ment, Arsen Babayan, was arrested on charges of fraud and ‘colluding to usurp power.’

The arrest was connected to Tovmasyan’s appoint­ment to chair of the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court before the new con­sti­tu­tion­al amend­ments came into force, thereby allowing him to serve until the age of 70. According to the rules estab­lished by the new con­sti­tu­tion, a member of the Court can serve only one six-year term.

Babayan was later released on 12 November and his case was returned to the examiners by the General Prosecutor’s Office for addi­tion­al exam­i­na­tion on 24 December due to lack of evidence.

On 11 December, Armenia’s Par­lia­ment voted in favour of a bill that would grant a generous retire­ment package to judges of the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court if they choose to vol­un­tar­i­ly step down by January 31, 2020. They would receive a com­pen­sa­tion equiv­a­lent to their current wage until their term was foreseen to end.

So far, none of the Court members have decided to retire early.

On 26 December, Norayr Panosyan, Tovmasyan’s godson and Head of the Staff Oversight Agency at the Ministry of Justice during Tovmasyan’s tenure, was arrested and charged with abuse of power.

He was accused of the same crimes as his godfather would be one day later: abusing his authority to obtain land belonging to notary officials through pressure and intim­i­da­tion.

After being ques­tioned by author­i­ties at the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court on 27 December, Tovmasyan told reporters that he was antic­i­pat­ing a criminal pros­e­cu­tion, adding that he was that he was being pressured to resign and was threat­ened with a criminal inves­ti­ga­tion if he did not comply.

‘All of this is political per­se­cu­tion’, Tovmasyan said. ‘Since it is a political process, then the pro­tec­tion of rights is not on the table for dis­cus­sion.’

Tovmasyan has refused to testify. When asked if he will continue working as the head of the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court, he replied, ‘naturally, yes.’