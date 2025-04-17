Chechnya reverts back to the Middle Ages

If you’ve been reading OC Media, you’ve probably noticed the horrifying events that have been unfolding in Chechnya over the past week. What’s happening there amounts to public executions — in a supposedly civilised country allegedly governed by the rule of law.

It all began when a teenager attacked police officers with a knife in Achkoi-Martan, western Chechnya. As it later emerged, the motive was personal resentment. Witnesses say that the day before the attack, the boy — who lived in Moscow — had been stopped by police and asked to show his documents and phone. He wasn’t used to this kind of treatment and took offence at the harsh words directed at him. The next day, he returned to exact revenge. After killing one police officer and injuring another, he was then shot dead on the spot.

His body was then put on public display in the local square. Locals were forced to attend a rally where they were made to publicly condemn the boy’s actions. Even schoolchildren and university students were forced to look at his corpse. When the rally ended, the body was left lying in the street. It is still unknown whether the body was ever buried.

The following day in Moscow, the teenager’s father and other male relatives were abducted. Unconfirmed reports suggest they were taken to Chechnya. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

The Kremlin is distancing itself from what’s happening in Chechnya. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has claimed he’s unaware of any such rallies and has advised people not to trust opposition Telegram channels. However, there are far too many witnesses, photos and videos to dismiss. Meanwhile, the families of those who run such ‘opposition channels’ have been expelled from Chechnya and forced to sign over all their property to others.

So here we are: in Chechnya, medieval executions are taking place in town squares. People are being stripped of everything they’ve earned in their lifetimes and thrown out of their homes. And this is what Russians call a civilised state.

Just a few days ago, Alexander Kharichev — head of the presidential department for monitoring and analysing social processes — published an ideological article titled ‘The Civilisation “Russia” ’. In it, he described a unique cultural code allegedly shared by all Russians, including the people of Chechnya — the author makes no distinction by nationality.

Apparently, this is our traditional culture — mocking the corpses of children and throwing elderly people out onto the street. Apparently, this is our culture — pretending nothing extraordinary is happening. Apparently, this is our culture — blaming Ukraine, the US, and other countries for all our sins. Because Russia is infallible and holy!

Everything that happens in Chechnya tends to become ‘normal’ in other parts of Russia later. The practice of filming public apologies started there. Chechnya was also the first place where queer people were publicly condemned. So it’s not far-fetched to imagine that one day corpses of ‘enemies’ of Russia will be displayed on the Red Square. And likely, the first among them will be those who ‘discredit’ the army or leave comments on social media.

We too are ‘discrediting’ the Russian army — by telling the truth and doing real journalism. It’s not just difficult, it’s dangerous. So please support us — whether through donations or simply with words of encouragement. And above all, stay safe.