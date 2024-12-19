Media logo

Civil society groups claim foreign agent law was not mentioned during their meeting with the CoE Secretary General

by OC Media

According to local election watchdog ISFED’s head Nino Dolidze and the head of the Georgian women’s rights organisation Sapari, Baia Pataraia, the issue of foreign agent law was not discussed during yesterday’s meeting between the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, and representatives of Georgian civil society organisations.

‘Our conversation was about the ongoing processes in the country, the most serious violations of human rights, the political crisis. Also, with us were the affected people, who spoke and shared their stories’, Dolidze wrote on Facebook, adding that the foreign agent law was not discussed at all at this meeting.

Pataraia wrote the same on Facebook, adding that they talked ‘about torture and massive violations of rights, and we voiced our demands without fail: 1. Freedom for political prisoners; 2. New elections for Georgia!’

Editor‘s Picks

