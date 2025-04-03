Media logo
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict

CoE Human Rights Commissioner O’Flaherty highlights plight of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Michael O’Flaherty speaking to the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly on 7 April 2025. Screengrab from official video.
Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Michael O’Flaherty speaking to the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly on 7 April 2025. Screengrab from official video.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

While addressing members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Monday, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty stated that the situation of Nagorno-Karabakh prisoners in Azerbaijan had to be ‘a matter of very high priority’.

The statement came as part of a Q&A session held after O’Flaherty presented his first annual report to the assembled MPs.

During the Q&A session, Armen Gevorgyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to PACE, asked O’Flaherty what actions he was prepared to take to ‘assess the human rights violations already committed, to prevent further abuses, and to ensure fair treatment and protection of Armenian prisoners in Baku in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights’.

In response, O’Flaherty stated that he was already in discussions with the Azerbaijani government to visit the country, though they were still ‘seeking a time’ that would work for both sides.

‘I’ve approached them now twice, I will return a third time and a fourth time, but I do want to visit the country to engage all the human rights issues of people on the territory’, O’Flaherty said, noting that that was as much as he could say regarding the question beyond assuring Gevorgyan that he was ‘by no means neglecting’ the issue.

Later during the session, O’Flaherty responded to comments by Civil Contract faction MP Arusyak Julhakyan, noting that it was important to protect the human rights of everybody in the region, ‘including ensuring that those who wish to return to [Nagorno-Karabakh] are free to do so’.

‘This will be critical to the future’, O’Flaherty emphasised, while also encouraging Armenians to ‘continue to give a warm welcome to those people you have received from [Nagorno-Karabakh]’.

In response to O’Flaherty’s comments, Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet Azernews published a critique by the so-called Western Azerbaijan Community.

‘Western Azerbaijan’ is an irredentist concept commonly used by the Azerbaijani authorities to lay claim to the territory of modern-day Armenia. The Western Azerbaijan Community gained prominence following the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War when it was popularised by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

‘It is unacceptable that the High Commissioner addresses the issue of the return of Armenians to Azerbaijan and does not mention the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral homeland in Armenia. We call on the High Commissioner not to be held hostage to the deeply rooted double standards policy in a number of Western institutions regarding human rights’, the community’s statement read.

They additionally urged O’Flaherty to ‘instead call on Armenia to prosecute war criminals within its own territory’, noting that it was a double standard that he remained ‘silent on justice for Azerbaijani victims’.

Azerbaijan has officially acknowledged its custody of 23 Armenian prisoners, including former Nagorno-Karabakh state officials. Previously, in March, Armenia claimed Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan had been subjected to torture, citing evidence observed in photos published by Azerbaijan.

Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
PACE
Council of Europe
Human Rights
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
40 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Kabarda–Balkaria resident fined for defacing pictures of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

Kobakhidze says territorial integrity of Georgia can be restored ‘with patience’

CoE Human Rights Commissioner O’Flaherty highlights plight of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

Iran reportedly hired Georgian mafia figure in attempt to assassinate Azerbaijani rabbi

One police officer killed, another injured in Chechen attack on traffic checkpoint

Georgian Dream initiates new legislation to regulate the issuing of grants by foreign donors

Georgian journalist released from administrative detention after 48 hours

Datablog | Georgians largely hold Russia and Putin responsible for the war in Ukraine

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 08 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org