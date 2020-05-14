Coronavirus live updates | EMC: Georgia’s Tetritskaro population lack medical infrastructure

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Ban on entering and exiting Rustavi and Gardabani lifted

The Georgian government has lifted the ban on entering and exiting the cities of Rustavi and Gardabani. According to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, the lockdown in the municipality of Marneuli, which was quarantined in March, will be lifted on Monday, 18 May.

Ban on gatherings of 3+ people to be lifted in Georgia on Monday

The Georgian government will lift the ban on gatherings of 3+ people in public spaces from Monday, 18 May. The ban on transportation of 3+ people via taxi or private vehicles remains in place.

Beauty salons will also be allowed to operate from Monday onward.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has said that the epidemiologic conditions have allowed the government to lift some of the restrictions earlier than planned.

Abkhazia to ease restrictions from tomorrow

The Abkhazian government announced yesterday they plan to lift restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and gyms and to allow inter-city public transport from 15 May, in order to 'minimise' the impact of anti-coronavirus measures on the economy.

Local media quoted Abkhazian Health Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakiya saying that other limitations, including those imposed on educational institutions, would remain in place until 1 June.

Several hours after the announcement, Abkhazian medical authorities confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number up to 15 (with 12 active cases).



For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 13 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The authorities of Krasnodar Krai report that, if a ‘stable epidemiological situation’ is maintained, public transport in cities and municipalities will return to ‘normal working hours’ from 23 May. Travel between the borders of different municipalities will still be subject to restrictions.

Tbilisi-based Human Rights Education and Monitoring Centre (EMC) has warned that residents of Georgia’s Tetritskaro Municipality, 60 km southwest of Georgia’s capital city, are deprived of basic medical infrastructure.

According to EMC, over 20,000 residents in Tetritskaro District of Kvemo Kartli, one of the regions most hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, have access to just one hospital with outpatient services only and two pharmacies.

The Leninsky District Court of the city of Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia — Alania extended the arrest term for Arsen Besolov, alleged accomplice of imprisoned opera singer, opposition activist, and conspiracy theorist Vadim Cheldiyev. He was initially imprisoned for 15 days but will stay in prison until 21 July. He is accused of complicity in hooliganism committed by a group with prior conspiracy.

