Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter overnight in churches

- Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public
- Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims
- Analysis | Study suggests large numbers in Georgia to celebrate Easter in church
- Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’
- ‘Stay home or what happened to Italy will happen to us’ Georgian health official warns churchgoers
- Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’
- Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now
19 Apr 2020, 12:20
Azerbaijan prolongs quarantine regime until 4 May
The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced that the special quarantine regime in the country will be prolonged until 4 May.
They also announced that the borders with Georgia and Iran will also be closed until this date.
19 Apr 2020, 09:00
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 19 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Orthodox Christians in Georgia gathered in churches throughout the country to mark the coming of Easter. As there is a curfew in place from 21:00–06:00, parishioners spent the night at the churches.
The service at the Sameba Trinity Cathedral was led by Church head Patriarch Ilia II.
The Bishop of Vladikavkaz, Leonid Gorbachyov, refused to close churches in North Ossetia over Easter, calling a decision by local medical authorities ordering them to do so ‘unconstitutional’.
The authorities in Armenia announced that the rate that the number of confirmed cases was doubling had slowed to every 17 days.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced that the quarantine regime in the country would be prolonged.
‘I believe that this will be the right step because so far there are only the first demonstrations of positive dynamics. We must make it sustainable.’
