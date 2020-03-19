Coronavirus live updates | Armenian cases rise to 115

The latest stories:

Georgian traveller forcefully quarantined

A man who was travelling from Tbilisi to Zugdidi by minibus was forcefully quarantined after violating the rules of self-isolation. According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, he was pushed by other passengers to get off the minibus in Gori.

He was quarantined in Batumi, officials said.

Video from the Interior Ministry

Woman over 80 among Georgia’s two new cases

This morning, Georgian authorities reported there were now 40 confirmed cases in the country. In a press briefing, the Director of Tbilisi’s Hospital of Infectious Diseases, Marina Ezugbaia, said there were three ‘serious cases’, including a woman over 80 who had a pre-existing condition.

There are 1,344 people in quarantine and 216 in hospitals under supervision.

Armenian cases rise to 115

This morning, the Armenian Ministry of Health reported five new confirmed cases of the virus.

After eight more cases were announced last night, this brings the total number to 115, with one patient recovered.

The government has said that epidemiological analysis showed that 99 of the cases were connected to the two primary infection ‘hotspots’ in Vagharshapat and an unnamed factory in Yerevan.

Armenia to receive 2,000 more tests by next week

Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan has confirmed that the country is expecting a shipment of 1,000 tests today or tomorrow and another 1,000 next week.

Armenia currently has 3,000 PCR tests for the coronavirus.

Armenia announces exceptions for Iran border closure

Armenia’s Ministry of Economy has announced that Armenia and Iran have made exceptions for transporting medical supplies and goods of ‘economic importance’ between the two countries.

The transfer will take palce at the Meghri land border under the supervision of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee, Ministry of Health, and the National Security Services.

Armenia suspended air and land links with Iran on 24 February due to the spread of the virus in Iran.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 19 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

