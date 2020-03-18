Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Armenia total rises to 78

18 March 2020 OC Media
A ‘blessmobile’ scattering holy water to fight the coronavirus on Tbilisi’s First Republic Square. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
OC Media

Live

5min ago
18/03/2020

Georgian buses isolate drivers

22min ago
18/03/2020

Six more cases confirmed in Armenia 

29min ago
18/03/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

 

18 Mar 2020, 10:24

Georgian buses isolate drivers

Buses in Tbilisi have begun to separate the drivers from passengers, with only the rear doors open for entering and exiting the vehicles.

The sign says: ‘Don't cross the line’. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

18 Mar 2020, 10:07

Six more cases confirmed in Armenia

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan confirmed six more confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday evening, bringing the total number to 78. According to Torosyan, the six cases are connected to one case which was confirmed on 15 March.

Torosyan pointed out that 18 of the 78 cases were discovered after people under quarantine (due to being in contact with infected people) and without symptoms were tested for the virus arbitrarily. According to him, these cases might have gone unnoticed if they were tested after the 14-day quarantine period.

As of now, Armenia continues to hospitalise all confirmed patients and quarantine everyone they have come into contact with. However, Torosyan stated that the government would at some point have people who test positive for the virus bu have no symptoms self-quarantine.

18 Mar 2020, 10:00

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 18 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The latest stories:

