Coronavirus live updates | Muslim religious authorities forced to distribute food using donkey 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri

Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims

Analysis | Study suggests large numbers in Georgia to celebrate Easter in church

Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’

‘Stay home or what happened to Italy will happen to us’ Georgian health official warns churchgoers

Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’

Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 21 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In North Ossetia’s city of Vladikavkaz, MBK-Media reported a protest of 2,000 people at Shtyba Square in the city center. Demonstrators called for an end to social-distancing and isolation measures implemented because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Muslim religious authorities in Georgia’s city of Marneuli have been forced to deliver food to poor families via donkey after their plea to use a car was rejected by the municipality. Shortly after the Georgian government announced a ban on transportation via private cars on 17 April, the Patriarchate of Georgia announced that the ban did not apply to clergy and church personnel.

In Azerbaijan, according to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, recoveries have outpaced active cases.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri

Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims

Analysis | Study suggests large numbers in Georgia to celebrate Easter in church

Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’

‘Stay home or what happened to Italy will happen to us’ Georgian health official warns churchgoers

Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’

Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now