Coronavirus live updates | Chechnya on lockdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Second recovery in Krasnodar Krai

The second patient who has recovered from COVID-19 has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital of Krasnodar. Another 14 patients continue their treatment. One woman, who became sick in Krasnodar Krai is undergoing treatment in Moscow at her place of residence.

There are currently 173 people under doctor supervision in hospitals, 50 of them children, the press service of the regional administration reported.

Armenia’s cases rise to 482

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen by 58, bringing the total number to 482.

According to Torosyan, 25 of the people newly diagnosed with the virus were already in quarantine.

Among the new cases, there are also a number of medical professionals who had been in contact with infected patients.

Two of the cases are individuals who had come from abroad, those they have been in contact with are being identified.

One soldier is also among the new cases.

There are currently 14 COVID-19 patients in critical condition and one in extremely critical condition. There have been 30 recoveries and three deaths.

Marneuli residents ask for help from the local government

A crowd has been gathered at the Marneuli municipality building since this morning demanding aid from the local government because of increased food prices.

'The virus will not kill us, hunger will kill us,' Radio Marneuli quoted one of the women as saying.

The mayor of Marneuli told Radio Marneuli that incorrect information that the city hall would help each Marneuli resident had spread throughout the municipality. The mayor called the protesting residents to go and stay home.

Marneuli was quarantined on 23 March. Public transport has been stopped and people were prohibited from going out in public, except to buy food and medicine, or to get medical assistance.

Cases in Daghestan rise to 4

Rospotrebnadzor of Daghestan has informed OC Media that three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the republic. There are now a total of four registered cases of the virus in Daghestan, and 27 suspected cases.

Viral video in Daghestan shows COVID-19 response in action

A video has gone viral in Daghestan showing workers from the Federal Service for Observing the Defence of the Rights of Consumers and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) arriving at a block of flats in Makhachkala, the capital of the republic, to identify everyone who had been in contact with a woman who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman herself is currently hospitalised in isolation at the Center for Infectious Diseases in Makhachkala.

Video: Ministry of Health of the Republic of Dagestan.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 30 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Chechnya went into lockdown, banning people from leaving their homes except for essential tasks. The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Chechnya also announced that mosques throughout the republic would not host traditional prayers next Friday.

The authorities in Abkhazia introduced a curfew in the eastern Gali (Gal) District from 00:00–06:00. The move comes a day after Abkhazia entered a state of emergency.

Holy Communion went ahead in Georgian Orthodox Churches across Georgia with some social distancing measures put in place. During his sermon at the Sameba Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi Metropolitan Shio Mujiri suggested that the coronavirus pandemic could be a ‘bitter pill’ in response to the normalisation of abortions and ‘sodomy’.

Georgia also introduced stricter measures in the western Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Region, halting public transport and prohibiting people from moving around in cities and towns except when absolutely necessary.

Check-points are also to be set up at the borders between municipalities.

Armenia registered 52 more confirmed cases and two more deaths due to the coronavirus.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: