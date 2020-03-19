Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Georgian Orthodox Church removes defence of Communion spoon from website

20 March 2020 OC Media
The web address of the statement now leads to a ‘404’ message.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

The Georgian Orthodox Church has removed a statement defending their use of a shared spoon during Holy Communion from their website, OC Media has learnt.

The move comes as the Church’s decision-making body, the Holy Synod, prepares to meet at midday tomorrow.

The 29 February statement had objected to advice from health officials that they use disposable spoons to try to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

[Read live updates on COVID-19 in the Caucasus on OC Media.]

‘The tradition of using a spoon in communion dates back thousands of years. Throughout these years, there have been many cases of life-threatening infections, during which Orthodox believers did not fear but strived even harder to get communion through a common chalice’, the Church argued.

[Read more on OC Media: Georgian Church refuses to change Communion ritual despite coronavirus fears]

Earlier today, the Church admitted there were different opinions ‘even within the clergy’ but also called on ‘everybody’ to abstain from voicing their ‘personal positions’ on the matter publicly.

Following their initial statement, which is now offline, the Church agreed to allow state services to disinfect churches, while Georgian Orthodox priests started scattering holy water in the streets of Tbilisi and Batumi to fight the virus.

A ‘blessmobile’ scattering holy water to fight the coronavirus on Tbilisi’s First Republic Square. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

On 15 March, Metropolitan Grigol (Berbichashvili) of the Poti and Khobi Eparchy even questioned if the ‘recommendations’ voiced by the Church were actually coming from the head of the Church, Patriarch Ilia II.

The Church under pressure

Controversy over the ritual emerged days after Georgia’s Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in Georgia, on 26 February.

Following public pressure, including from opposition MP Roman Gotsiridze who as early as January suggested that priests use disposable spoons, Georgian health officials said they could only recommend preventive measures to the Church.  

They said they had already done so weeks before the first case of the virus was confirmed. 

On 29 February, with three confirmed infected persons in Georgia, the Church made it clear they did not intend to change the practice.

On Tuesday, Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the opposition United National Movement Party, published a strongly-worded statement on Facebook accusing the government of being ‘timid’. 

‘The state should not avoid calling openly and categorically on the Patriarchate to temporarily halt church services!’ 

‘I'm appealing to the state, act more boldly!’, Melia wrote.

Related Posts

Workers stranded on offshore oil rigs in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19 
Covid-19

Workers stranded on offshore oil rigs in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19 

North Caucasus mobilises against the coronavirus
Covid-19

North Caucasus mobilises against the coronavirus

Dozens protest in Baku against arrest of Azerbaijani-Turkish billionaire in Turkey
Azerbaijan

Dozens protest in Baku against arrest of Azerbaijani-Turkish billionaire in Turkey

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us