Coronavirus live updates | Second coronavirus patient dies in Georgia

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 6 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In Georgia, the second COVID-19 patient has died, health officials reported on Sunday.

The deceased was an 81-year-old woman, who had suffered from a number of other conditions including Myocardial infarction, heart failure, and arterial hypertension.

Meanwhile, in Sachkhere, western Georgia, up to 100 medical workers were isolated after a doctor was discovered to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country doubles every week, a trend that he said state authorities had calculated on 31 March.

If the trend continues, by 7 April, Armenia may have as many as 1000 confirmed cases, and 2000 confirmed cases by 15 April.

Ingushetia protestors Musa Malsagov, Barakh Chemurziyev, Ismail Nalgiyev, Akhmed Barakhoyev and Malsag Uzhakhov have had their pre-trial detention extended by the Stavropol Krai Court until 25 June, the Russian human rights group Memorial reported.

The men were arrested over allegedly inciting violence during last year’s protests in Magas, Ingushetia, against a land transfer deal that transferred 9% of Ingushetia’s territory to neighbouring Chechnya.

[Read more on OC Media: One year since Ingushetia’s protests]

