Coronavirus live updates | Pashinyan: Armenia is ‘going through hell’

8 June 2020
Nikol Pashinyan. Official picture.
17h ago
07/06/2020

Summary

08 Jun 2020, 00:21

Ban on inter-city transport and other restrictions partially lifted in Georgia

Today, Georgian authorities have allowed currency exchange booths, hotels, and food establishments to reopen provided they follow specific safety instructions. Restaurants, cafes, and bars are now allowed to host patrons inside.

As of today, inter-city connections are also back while passengers are required to wear protective face masks all times while travelling. This excludes air and rail travel. The latter is expected to be back on 15 June but the date has not yet been confirmed.

The Georgian government banned public transport on 23 March.

A ban on sport and recreational facilities remains in place.

07 Jun 2020, 20:03

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 8 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments over the weekend:

On Sunday, Armenia registered 766 new COVID-19 cases, the latest record in daily increase since 4 June. On Friday, PM Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia was ‘going through hell’. 

The muftiate of Ingushetia, the local Muslim religious authority, announced the reopening mosques for worshippers this Friday, provided that the situation does not deteriorate in the North Caucasus republic. 

On Saturday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko named three Russian regions with ‘concerning’ epidemiological situation which included two North Caucasus republics — North Ossetia and Daghestan.

Read the latest stories:

Police clash with anti-stay-at-home protesters in North Ossetia

By OC Media

