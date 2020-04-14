Coronavirus live updates | Georgia's ruling party to ‘react’ to state of emergency violations during Palm Sunday

The latest stories:

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 14 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

On Sunday in Georgia, groups of believers flocked to churches throughout the country to mark Palm Sunday, violating the rules on a minimum 2-metre physical distance between individuals and a ban on gatherings of 3+ people.

Talking to Rustavi 2 today, Georgian Dream Executive Secretary Irakli Kobakhidze said that violations during Palm Sunday were 'unacceptable' and that ‘the state will react to them'.

Advisor to the head of Chechnya, Adam Delimkhanov, said that residents of Chechnya outside the republic would be denied entry to Chechnya unless they have the documented proof of testing negative for the novel coronavirus with them.

The Medical Department of Armenia’s Armed Forces announced that the army will not disclose information about the number of infected military personnel or the number of those in self-isolation.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: