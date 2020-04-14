Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Georgia's ruling party to 'react' to state of emergency violations during Palm Sunday

14 April 2020 OC Media
Worshipers gathered outside Saint Barbare’s Church in Tbilisi. 12 April. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.
14/04/2020

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

14 Apr 2020, 09:00

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 14 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

On Sunday in Georgia, groups of believers flocked to churches throughout the country to mark Palm Sunday, violating the rules on a minimum 2-metre physical distance between individuals and a ban on gatherings of 3+ people.

Talking to Rustavi 2 today, Georgian Dream Executive Secretary Irakli Kobakhidze said that violations during Palm Sunday were 'unacceptable' and that ‘the state will react to them'.

Advisor to the head of Chechnya, Adam Delimkhanov, said that residents of Chechnya outside the republic would be denied entry to Chechnya unless they have the documented proof of testing negative for the novel coronavirus with them.

The Medical Department of Armenia’s Armed Forces announced that the army will not disclose information about the number of infected military personnel or the number of those in self-isolation.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

