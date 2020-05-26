Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Armenia running low on ICU beds 

26 May 2020
Photo: CivilNet.
Live

5h ago
26/05/2020

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

26 May 2020, 06:00

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 26 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday

Armenia’s health authorities announced that of the 186 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, 154 are currently in use and only 32 are available. They said there are 230 patients who are in serious condition and 52 in extremely critical condition.

The country implemented stricter measures on Sunday including shutting down businesses, restaurants, companies, banks and beauty salons that do not follow government-mandated safety measures. 

Muslim communities in Georgia’s Autonomous Republic of Adjara and Samtskhe-Javakheti region celebrated Eid al-Fitr with collective prayers in reopened mosques on Sunday. Community leaders insisted they stuck to anti-coronavirus measures, including keeping a safe distance from each other and wearing face masks. 

The Georgian government extended a ban on public transport until 15 July, although officials later clarified that 15 July was the latest date and that they hoped to rescind the ban earlier. 

As cafes and restaurants reopened yesterday, the authorities in South Ossetia have said they plan to warn establishments against holding ‘mass events’. 

The authorities also said they would step up security at hospitals where COVID-19 patients and those under 14-day mandatory quarantine are placed. The announcement came after reports of 25 students who returned from Russian military schools fleeing quarantine. 

Read the latest stories:

By Robin Fabbro

