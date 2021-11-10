Criminal case launched after mass food poisoning at Armenian restaurant chain

Over 180 people apparently suffered food poisoning after eating at Tashir Pizza, one of Armenia’s largest restaurant chains.

The first patients began to arrive at hospitals in the Armenian cities of Yerevan, Ijevan, Martuni, and Ararat on 5 November. Within days, the number of patients dramatically grew to over 180.

As of Monday, ninety-nine people remained in hospital.

Armenian authorities launched a criminal case against the Tashir Pizza restaurant chain on Monday for allegedly ‘issuing or selling non-compliant goods, works or services that have negligently damaged the health of two or more persons’.

Tashir Pizza has dozens of restaurants across the country and operates more than 20 locations in Yerevan alone, it also has branches in Nagorno-Karabakh and Georgia. Tashir Pizza locations across Armenia have been temporarily closed by the owners since 5 November.

On Wednesday Armenia’s Ministry of Health reported the results of the official examinations and stated that a number of violations were found on the food the chain used.

Salmonella enterica, staphylococcus aureus, and listeria have been found to have contaminated the caesar salad, chicken meat, beef and other foodstuffs served at Tashir Pizza restaurants.

A representative of Tashir Pizza told OC Media that the company’s executive director will hold a press conference to ‘answer questions’ in the coming days.