Daghestani authorities accuse convicted murderer of hit job, while his family accuses police of ‘torture’

The authorities in Daghestan are investigating an already solved 2022 murder case as a hit job, as the convicted murderer’s family claim he is being tortured and pressured to testify against other people.

Timurkhan Ibragimov was convicted of carrying out a contract murder on a woman in June 2022 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Ibragimov was also convicted of participating in a terrorist cell in 2015.

The authorities launched another criminal case against him in early 2025, accusing him of killing the victim for money.

His brother, Gadzhikhan Ibragimov, told OC Media that he believes the authorities sought to prevent him signing a contract to fight in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom.

He said that Timurkhan Ibragimov was being held in the second pre-trial detention centre of Taganrog. He cited some of his brother’s cellmates as saying that he was being subjected to torture and pressure whilst in detention.

The second detention centre in Taganrog is notorious for reports of cruelty and prisoners’ rights violations — especially of North Caucasian inmates and Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russian authorities refuse to allow external observers, including the UN and the Red Cross, into the detention centre.

‘He has burns, he has beatings. They make him say someone’s name, and he says he doesn’t know whose name to say. Yesterday the lawyer went, he was not allowed in, although other prisoners’ lawyers are allowed in, there are no quarantines,’ Gadzhikhan Ibragimov told OC Media.

Upon his conviction in 2022, Timurkhan Ibragimov admitted to having stabbed the woman during a personal conflict. He turned himself in to the authorities as soon as news of her death broke out.

Now, investigators are accusing Ibragimov of having murdered the woman in exchange for money, and that the person who had ordered the hit was the wife of a man who was having an affair with the murdered woman.

His brother said that Ibragimov had never seen the woman who had allegedly ordered the hit ‘once in his life, and the investigators themselves say that she lives in another city’. He believes that the case against his brother was reclassified into a contract killing by order of Aleksander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee, following a statement from the victim’s mother.

Gadzhikhan Ibragimov said that his brother had hoped to enlist in the army in exchange for his freedom — a common practice following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — but is unable to after being accused of taking part in a terrorist cell ten years ago while he was imprisoned on drug charges.

The Russian army does not recruit people accused of terrorism.

‘Nine employees of the colony indicate that he took part in a terrorist community formed in a colony in Dagestan ten years ago. Three people in this case have already been convicted, and Timurkhan was serving his sentence in a strict detention cell and did not communicate with anyone, even if he wanted to, he could not have participated in it’, he said.

Gadzhikhan Ibragimov said that he has submitted reports of his brother’s torture to the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Prosecutor’s Office.

