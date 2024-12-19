Media logo

English language specialists march in Tbilisi

by OC Media

English language specialists are holding a protest against the ruling party's policies.

They initially gathered at one of the buildings of the Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University (TSU) before marching towards the parliament.

‘Education should meet the state’s requirements and goals: our goal is to be in Europe and have a European education. But it should not be politicised, and people should not be appointed based on political affiliation’, said lecturer Khatuna Buskivadze in an interview with TV Formula.

Some protesters are holding humorous posters, mocking Georgian Dream in both Georgian and English.

