EU Ambassador to Georgia meets with Georgian journalists

At a meeting with media workers organised by the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, told journalists that ‘in recent weeks, we all witnessed violent, disgusting attacks against you and your colleagues’.

He expressed solidarity with journalists, stating that ‘those who committed these horrible crimes must be brought to justice as quickly as possible’.

‘For many years, we believed that the priority need was to assist in developing media standards. Unfortunately, we see today that such priorities have changed drastically’, he said.

‘The priority is now to physically protect journalists from beating, physical and verbal aggression, intimidation, persecution, ill-treatment, and even torture — this is the alarming allegation which featured in the Public Defender’s statements. It cannot be taken lightly’.