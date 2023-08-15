fbpx
Support Us

EU says ‘no Armenian military buildup’ on Azerbaijan border 

15 August 2023
The EU monitoring mission in Armenia. Image via Twitter.
The link is copied
Support Us

The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has denied Azerbaijani claims of an Armenian military buildup on their border.

EUMA’s statement came after Baku accused Yerevan and Stepanakert of ramping up their military presence along their borders with Azerbaijan, as well as of building of Armenian military infrastructure within Nagorno-Karabakh.

EUMA is a civilian monitoring mission deployed on the Armenian side of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border.

‘In recent days, there has been a large concentration of weapons, military equipment and personnel along the state border in order to carry out another military adventure’, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry claimed.

On Monday, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry dismissed Azerbaijan’s statements as ‘fake’ and accused it of attempting to drive attention away from its blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

‘It is also evident that one of the objectives of Azerbaijan’s disinformation campaign is to divert the international community’s attention from the escalating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is intensifying day by day, and from its steps to implement ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh through provoking a humanitarian catastrophe’, read the statement.

While Nagorno-Karabakh has been under Azerbaijani blockade since December, the humanitarian crisis in the region deepened further in mid-June when Azerbaijan barred the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh from using the Lachin Corridor to supply the region.

Advertisements

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have also been growing, with the two countries continuously accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

Upon Armenia’s request, the UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wedesday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan has criticised Armenia’s appeal to the Security Council, accusing it of ‘deliberately and intentionally [obstructing] all the efforts made through international partners to find a balanced, law-based, and reasonable solution on the ground’.

In an Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement, Baku argued that ‘what Armenia cynically seeks’ from the UN Security Council was within reach had it and Stepanakert agreed to supplying Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijani-held territory in Aghdam in late July.

Last week, former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Ocampo has called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution on the situation in the blockaded region to allow the tribunal to investigate Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for genocidal intentions.

[Read more: Former ICC prosecutor accuses Azerbaijan of ‘genocide’ in Nagorno-Karabakh]

However, despite international condemnation, Azerbaijan continues to deny that Nagorno-Karabakh is under blockade, and maintains that the region is not facing a humanitarian crisis.

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

Explosion at petrol station kills over 30 in Daghestan
Daghestan

Explosion at petrol station kills over 30 in Daghestan

RFE/RL Azerbaijan faces firestorm of criticism over allegations of mismanagement
Freedom of the Press

RFE/RL Azerbaijan faces firestorm of criticism over allegations of mismanagement

Third Azerbaijani labour activist detained in last month
Labour Rights

Third Azerbaijani labour activist detained in last month

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us