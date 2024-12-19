Media logo

Farmers march in Tbilisi

by OC Media

A group of Georgian farmers gathered outside the Agriculture Ministry in Tbilisi before marching to Rustaveli Avenue, the usual gathering point for protest marches in recent weeks.

As the farmers marched, they were often greeted by honking cars and buses, signaling support.

‘I wait nine months for the garlic to harvest. Do you think I lack the willpower to keep going until we achieve our goal?’, read a banner from one of the rallygoers.

The march organisers called on industry workers to protest against 'unconstitutional actions of the illegitimate government', referring to its anti-EU turn, and the release of those 'unjustly detained during protests'. Several agricultural industry groups were among the first business associations in Georgia to condemn the government’s announcement in late November that it was  ‘halting’ the country’s EU bid.

OC Media
