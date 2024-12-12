Following Kobakhidze’s remarks, Romanian MFA says it is ‘disappointed’ about ‘inaccurate presentation’ of internal EU discussions

The Romanian Foreign Ministry expressed ‘deep disappointment’ about ‘the choice of presenting inaccurately internal discussions at [the] EU level’.

This statement apparently responds to the Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who criticised yesterday's agreement among EU foreign ministers on the suspension of visa-free regime for Georgian diplomatic passport holders, and added that several countries, including Romania, ‘defended the interests of the Georgian people’, implying that these countries opposed the sanctions.