Media logo
Ingushetia

Former police official shot by unknown assailant in Ingushetia

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
The entrance sign to the city of Karabulak, Ingushetia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
The entrance sign to the city of Karabulak, Ingushetia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

On Saturday evening, Ilez Nalgiev, the ex-deputy police chief of the city of Karabulak in Ingushetia, was wounded in a shooting by an unknown attacker.

The shooter’s gun reportedly jammed after he fired at least seven times.  Nalgiev received a non-life threatening wound to the leg and was then taken to the hospital in the Ingush capital of Nazran.

The attack occurred at a restaurant in the neighbouring city of Sunzha, Ingushetia’s regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported, adding that an investigation had been opened on charges of attempted homicide.

While the Investigative Committee did not name Nalgiev as the victim in the attack, RFE/RL and several Telegram channels identified him as the individual in question.

While attacks on police and other security personnel in the North Caucasus have declined significantly since the early 2000s, they still occur on occasion. In October 2024, three members of Ingushetia’s Centre for Combating Extremism were killed while driving on a highway in the republic in what appeared to be a targeted attack on another official in the car, who escaped unharmed.

The reasons for the attack on Nalgiev were not immediately clear, but the ex-official had previously been implicated in a high-profile torture case related to his tenure in police service.

Following a lengthy trial that concluded in 2012, Nalgiev was convicted of torturing Chechen native Zelimkhan Chitigov in order to force him to confess to a suicide bombing two years prior in Karabulak that had killed one of Nalgiev’s relatives.

The case reached the top of Ingushetia’s political system, with then-head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, taking personal control of the investigation.

Shortly before the verdict was announced, Nalgiev was wounded in a grenade attack, which Ingush authorities reportedly did not rule out as possibly being ‘staged’ as a ploy to delay the final court hearing.

Although Nalgiev was ultimately convicted, his boss, Nazir Guliev, was acquitted.

Russia adds exiled Ingush journalist to wanted list
Magomed Toriev is a member of the Ingush Independence Committee, which is recognised as an ‘undesirable organisation’ in Russia.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Ingushetia
North Caucasus
Russia
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
30 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Gakharia pelted with eggs at Tbilisi International Airport

Former police official shot by unknown assailant in Ingushetia

Armenia vows to ‘refute’ Azerbaijan’s arbitration accusation of environmental damage in Nagorno-Karabakh

‘A very heavy burden’: Georgia’s protesters facing dramatically increased fines for blocking roads

Georgian opposition-aligned TV channel Mtavari stops broadcasting

Monday, 17 February 2025

Abkhazia’s presidential election heads to a second round

Georgian police impose massive fines on protesters for ‘blocking roads’

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 17 February 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org