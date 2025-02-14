Former police official shot by unknown assailant in Ingushetia

On Saturday evening, Ilez Nalgiev, the ex-deputy police chief of the city of Karabulak in Ingushetia, was wounded in a shooting by an unknown attacker.

The shooter’s gun reportedly jammed after he fired at least seven times. Nalgiev received a non-life threatening wound to the leg and was then taken to the hospital in the Ingush capital of Nazran.

The attack occurred at a restaurant in the neighbouring city of Sunzha, Ingushetia’s regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported, adding that an investigation had been opened on charges of attempted homicide.

While the Investigative Committee did not name Nalgiev as the victim in the attack, RFE/RL and several Telegram channels identified him as the individual in question.

While attacks on police and other security personnel in the North Caucasus have declined significantly since the early 2000s, they still occur on occasion. In October 2024, three members of Ingushetia’s Centre for Combating Extremism were killed while driving on a highway in the republic in what appeared to be a targeted attack on another official in the car, who escaped unharmed.

The reasons for the attack on Nalgiev were not immediately clear, but the ex-official had previously been implicated in a high-profile torture case related to his tenure in police service.

Following a lengthy trial that concluded in 2012, Nalgiev was convicted of torturing Chechen native Zelimkhan Chitigov in order to force him to confess to a suicide bombing two years prior in Karabulak that had killed one of Nalgiev’s relatives.

The case reached the top of Ingushetia’s political system, with then-head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, taking personal control of the investigation.

Shortly before the verdict was announced, Nalgiev was wounded in a grenade attack, which Ingush authorities reportedly did not rule out as possibly being ‘staged’ as a ploy to delay the final court hearing.

Although Nalgiev was ultimately convicted, his boss, Nazir Guliev, was acquitted.