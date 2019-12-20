Four arrested in Armenia for illegal adoption ring

Four people have been arrested in Armenia in con­nec­tion with an organised crime ring alleged to have coerced and lied to pregnant women to sell 30 children for adoption abroad, the Inves­tiga­tive Committee has announced.

The suspects were arrested on 18 December. The first news of the crime ring surfaced in late November, though no suspects were named at the time.

One of the suspects arrested is Razmik Abra­hamyan, Director of the Institute of Repro­duc­tive Health, Peri­na­tol­ogy, Obstet­rics and Gyne­col­o­gy. The Institute, popularly known as the ‘Repub­li­can Maternity Ward’, is the largest maternity ward in Armenia.

The three other suspects are Arshak Jerjeryan, deputy director of the same institute, Liana Kara­petyan, director of the Yerevan Children’s Home (an orphanage for children aged up to six), as well as an uniden­ti­fied 43-year-old woman.

According to the National Security Service (NSS), the adoption scheme included several maternity wards, gov­ern­ment agencies, and orphan­ages.

The scheme

The NSS claims that from 2016-2018, a number of young women who had applied for abortions were coerced into carrying their preg­nan­cies to term and giving their children up for adoption.

Other cases include medical workers fab­ri­cat­ing or exag­ger­at­ing a newborn’s illness and pres­sur­ing mothers to give up their babies up for adoption based on false infor­ma­tion.

Once the parents offi­cial­ly gave up their parental rights, most of the newborns were sent to orphan­ages. There­after, many of the children had their medical papers doctored to include fake details about their health status.

The orphan­ages allegedly used these documents to deter Armenian citizens from adopting the children.

When the inves­ti­ga­tion was first announced, The Armenian Times claimed that the Repub­li­can Maternity Ward was allegedly involved in the criminal ring.

At the time, Director Razmik Abara­hamyan denied the alle­ga­tions.

‘The hospital has nothing to do with adoption processes’, Abra­hamyan told reporters on 9 December. ‘These processes are carried out by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and orphan­ages. You should be asking them your questions. If you have other questions for me then ask our press service.’

‘National values’

During a Gov­ern­ment session on 19 December, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke of the arrests, using the occasion to condemn the former ruling Repub­li­can Party, which has crit­i­cised Pashinyan in recent months for ‘under­min­ing national values’.

‘It’s very inter­est­ing that it was specif­i­cal­ly our gov­ern­ment that is under­tak­ing a politics of returning children to their families’, the prime minister said. ‘But, for example, the mech­a­nisms of illegal adoption existed in the years of that gov­ern­ment who operated under the flag of “national values” ’.

On the evening of 19 November, the head of public relations for the Inves­tiga­tive Committee, Naira Haru­tyun­yan, posted on Facebook that Abra­hamyan would not be let out on bail.

According to Hetq, Abra­hamayn was admitted to the Armenia Medical Centre the day after his arrest. His lawyer, Samvel Dil­bandyan, told Hetq it was due to his age.

‘He is a 76-year-old elderly man who has to be under constant super­vi­sion by doctors’, Dil­bandyan said. ‘I don’t know what would happen to his health if he is sent to jail without medical super­vi­sion.’

In an interview with Azatutyun, the head of public relations for the Armenia Medical Centre, Varduhi Simonyan, stated that the adoption process goes through state bodies.

‘Hospitals can’t have any role in this process’, she said. She added that for children to be adopted by for­eign­ers, a com­pli­cat­ed process involving up to 10 insti­tu­tions must be followed, from local admin­is­tra­tions to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Justice.

Other allegations

On 29 August, Abra­hamyan was accused by 33-year-old Haykuhi Khacha­tryan of lying and ‘stealing her baby to sell’. She claims that the still­birth the hospital told her she had was a lie. The where­abouts of the body of the newborn are unknown and she said was offered ֏1 million ($2,100) by Abra­hamyan as ‘help’.

‘How dare they offer me money?’ she told Azatutyun, ‘I told them I’m not selling my child.’

An inves­ti­ga­tion was launched on 7 October and is ongoing.

Abra­hamyan was also indicted on cor­rup­tion charges in April 2019.

On 9 December, Abra­hamyan pleaded guilty to bribing former Deputy Minister of Health Arsen Davtyan to provide support on a variety of issues. Davtyan was respon­si­ble for coor­di­nat­ing the funding of different medical facil­i­ties in his capac­i­ties as deputy minister.

The Armenian Gov­ern­ment is currently attempt­ing to dismantle the orphanage system in the country by launching a dein­sti­tu­tion­al­i­sa­tion programme. The programme includes returning children to their families and devel­op­ing a foster care system.