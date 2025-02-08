Friday, 14 February 2025

Thursday, 13 February 2025
Armenia * The Armenian Parliament has adopted a draft law launching Armenia’s prospective EU membership bid passed its first reading in the Armenian Parliament. The final version of the law, which was approved by the European Integration Parliamentary Committee, states that ‘the Republic of Armenia, expressing the will of the people of the Republic of Armenia, setting the task of making the Republic of Armenia a safe, secure, developed, and prosperous country, announces the start of the proces