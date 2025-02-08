Media logo
Friday, 14 February 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Thursday, 13 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * The Armenian Parliament has adopted a draft law launching Armenia’s prospective EU membership bid passed its first reading in the Armenian Parliament. The final version of the law, which was approved by the European Integration Parliamentary Committee, states that ‘the Republic of Armenia, expressing the will of the people of the Republic of Armenia, setting the task of making the Republic of Armenia a safe, secure, developed, and prosperous country, announces the start of the proces

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 12 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has met with his Indian counterpart. According to the Defence Ministry, Papikyan said the two ‘explored avenues for further expanding defence cooperation’. * On Monday, the first EU expert mission arrived in Armenia as part of developing the visa liberalisation action plan. The operational phase Visa Liberalisation Dialogue was launched last December. * On Tuesday, the Armenian National Security Service announced that it revealed a case of organising

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 11 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * The employees of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine have stopped their strike, noting that an agreement had been reached with the management to resolve all the issues raised, as well as the exclusion of prosecutions against strikers and a review of the dismissal orders of eight employees. The employees of Armenia’s largest taxpayer launched their strike on 31 January in demand of better pay and working conditions. * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with French Presiden

Daily Brief

Monday, 10 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * In an interview published on Monday with the government-controlled media outlet Izvestia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that, unlike the West, Russia was against the ‘conclusion of any hasty documents’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, instead they wanted a peace treaty which would bring a ‘sustainable long-term settlement of relations, and would not lay a “mine” for future generations’. He also claimed that the EU ‘without making any promises or taking any seri

Friday, 14 February 2025

Faith, resistance, and digital advocacy: NIYSO’s role in Chechen activism

EU Parliament calls for sanctions against Ivanishvili and others, and non-recognition of Georgian Dream government

Vladikavkaz native accused of terrorism enters third week of hunger strike in Belgian prison

‘You ₾100 whores’ — police obscenity and violence against women protesters in Georgia

Georgian Public Defender’s office warns of ‘sudden medical complications’ in Afgan Sadigov case

Thursday, 13 February 2025

Estonian FM says Georgia will ‘not join the EU on its present course’

