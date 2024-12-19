Friday, 20 December 2024

Media logo
Daily Brief

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * Opposition representatives have visited the Enguri (Ingur) hydropower plant (HPP) to discuss the ongoing energy deficit crisis in Abkhazia. The Abkhazian government reportedly intends to ask the Enguri HPP to increase the supply of electricity to the Abkhazian grid. * Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces,  stated that unlike the ‘destructive actions of the West, Russia is taking constructive measures’ in the South Caucasus. According to Gerasimov

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu to discuss a series of new agreements, which were not publicised. Papikyan also met with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Armed Services of the French Senate, Cédric Perrin, and several other French lawmakers. * The Armenian government has proposed a project to provide students and employees of educational institutions with the opportunity to purchase bicycles as a mai

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, expressed his country’s political will to maintain and elevate cooperation with Armenia ‘to a new level’. * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said they hope Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would participate in the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg at the end of December. * The Foreign Ministry has stated that the diplomatic mission of Armenia in Syria resumed its activities, noting that the Consulate General

Daily Brief

Friday, 13 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Russia, where he will chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.   * Pashinyan yesterday held a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, during which they discussed bilateral partnership, as well as issues related to regional stability. * On Thursday, Pashinyan appointed Sarik Minasyan, the candidate who received the most votes in the primary, as acting mayor of Gyumri. The gover

Friday, 20 December 2024

When EU politicians say one thing, Georgian Dream leaders say another

Georgia live updates | UK and US announce sanctions as mass protests continue

Pro-war Russian blogger accuses Chechen ‘Akhmat’ fighters of torture

Prosecutors reject criminal case over Yerevan bus strike

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

