Friday, 20 December 2024

Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu to discuss a series of new agreements, which were not publicised. Papikyan also met with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Armed Services of the French Senate, Cédric Perrin, and several other French lawmakers. * The Armenian government has proposed a project to provide students and employees of educational institutions with the opportunity to purchase bicycles as a mai