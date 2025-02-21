Media logo
Friday, 21 February 2025

Daily Brief

Thursday, 20 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * The Helsinki Citizens' Assembly—Vanadzor has said that a Russian national was informed by Armenian police that a case was launched against him in Russia. The assembly's lawyer was present during the meeting between the Russian national, Roman Shklover, and the police. They say that representatives of the Russian police 'broke into' the police department and attempted to persuade Shklover to 'to voluntarily go with them and surrender' to Russia, with promises that 'everything will be

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, Tiran Khachatryan, a detained former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was released on a bail of ֏10 million ($25,000) and given a travel ban. Khachatryan was arrested in January and sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention on charges of demonstrating a negligent attitude towards the performance of his official duties during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, AbzasMedia's imprisoned staff once again refused to attend th

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * RFE/RL has reported that the Armenian Community of Abkhazia has demanded the authorities protect them, after a recording surfaced on the internet in which Abkhazians called 'for the persecution of ethnic Armenian citizens of Abkhazia for their political choice' during the recent presidential elections. Later on Monday, the honorary representative of the Armenian community of Abkhazia, Khachik Minasyan, received one of the recording participants, Acting President Valery Bganba's neph

Daily Brief

Monday, 17 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Friday, a working meeting was held via video-conference between the heads of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Commissions on border delimitation. According to an official statement from Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides 'discussed the draft guidelines required for the entire range of delimitation works', and 'agreed to set the date and location of the next meeting through working channels'. * Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the Armenian representative for international legal

The
