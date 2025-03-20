Media logo
Friday, 21 March 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Thursday, 20 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Armenia again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. It also noted that Azerbaijan ‘has not provided’ Armenia with ‘any factual evidence or justification’ regarding the allegations. Armenia * On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed ‘Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to begin joint consultations on the signing of the agreed draft peace agreement’ in a Facebook post written in Armenian and English.

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 19 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Tuesday and Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry again claimed that Armenian forces violated the ceasefire on several different occasions throughout the day, night, and into the early morning. In response, the Armenian Defence Ministry has released several dismissals of the Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. The Armenian ministry also ‘reaffirm[ed]’ its readiness ‘to investigate the facts supporting’ the Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. * On Tue

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 18 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Yerevan has again denied accusations by Baku that ‘Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southeastern sectors of the border’. It is the seventh accusation from the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry regarding a ceasefire violation in two days. * According to Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan includes solutions to all the issues that Azerbaijan has presented as ‘concerns’. ‘Ultimately, th

Daily Brief

Monday, 17 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * More countries and organisations have welcomed the completion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the draft text of the peace treaty, including Russia, the CSTO, NATO, and Greece. * On Sunday, the Armenian Defence Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations three times (one, two, three). * On Monday, the EU Mission in Armenia said that on 16–17 March, its representatives had patrolled ‘various locations’ along the Armenia and Azerbaijan border,

Most Popular

News Stories

Friday, 21 March 2025

Owner of Georgian pro-government TV channel Imedi loses $130 million appeal in UK court

Lithuanian women’s rights advocate, who has lived in Georgia for 15 years, denied entry

Owner of pro-government channel Imedi wants to buy Georgian office of RFE/RL

​​Kadyrov’s eldest daughter becomes sole owner of Chechnya’s largest mineral water company

Pashinyan appeals for peace as fears of new war between Armenia and Azerbaijan grow

Georgian Dream again hints at regulating online media

Endangered pelicans die en masse in Daghestan

Show more

The
Daily Brief
Friday, 21 March 2025

