Friday, 21 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025
Regional * On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Armenia again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. It also noted that Azerbaijan ‘has not provided’ Armenia with ‘any factual evidence or justification’ regarding the allegations. Armenia * On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed ‘Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to begin joint consultations on the signing of the agreed draft peace agreement’ in a Facebook post written in Armenian and English.