Media logo
Daily Brief

Friday, 28 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Thursday, 27 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Freedom House’s annual report gave Armenia and Georgia a ranking of partly free with scores of 54 and 55 out of 100 respectively, while Azerbaijan received a ranking of not free with a score of seven points. South Ossetia received a not free rank with 12 points and Abkhazia received a partly free ranking with a score of 39 points. * The Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti has reported that according to the results of the 2024 monitoring of the Friendliness Rating of Communic

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Armenian Foreign Ministry has said that Armenia received Azerbaijan’s response to the peace treaty. Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan on Wednesday spoke with his Russian counterpart, Valentina Matvienko, about ‘various issues’ regarding their countries’ relations and Matvienko’s visit to Armenia in the near future. * Simonyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan praised the role of the EU Mission in Armenia during the fourth EU–Armenia Parliamentary P

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 25 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated with his Turkish counterpart they ‘reviewed prospects for deepening cooperation’ in the South Caucasus. Lavrov said that they ‘placed emphasis on building confidence between the parties, rebuilding infrastructure and transport links, and stepping up economic activity’. Armenia * Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Iranian counterpart in Geneva, where they also discussed unblocking regional and eco

Daily Brief

Monday, 24 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Azerbaijani Parliament’s Deputy Speaker claimed on Friday that Armenia postponed signing the peace treaty ‘under pressure from the Biden administration’. Deputy Speaker Ziyafet Askerov also claimed that the ‘opening of the Zangezur corridor’ — an Azerbaijani proposal to establish a transit link between mainland Azerbaijan and its exclave of Nakhchivan — and the ‘territorial claims enshrined in the constitution of Armenia’ were the two sticking points of the peace treaty. * On t

Most Popular

News Stories

Friday, 28 February 2025

Hey, Trump! Game on.

Georgian government buys Israeli software to decrypt data from phones and computers

60 people allegedly kidnapped in Chechnya over WhatsApp group

South Ossetia tops list of Russia’s ‘friendliest’ neighbours

Georgian Parliament introduces bill to amend control of state theatres

Azerbaijani court releases journalist Shahnaz Baylargizi to house arrest and convicts Kanal 13’s Aziz Orujov

Baku court erects new fence and prohibits journalists from photographing defendants

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 28 February 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org