FSB raid homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Karachay-Cherkessia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has raided the homes of nine Jehovah’s Witnesses in Karachay-Cherkessia, detaining 10 people, the Jehovah’s Witnesses of Russia has reported.

The searches took place on Monday in Cherkessk, the capital of Karachay-Cherkessia. Nine of those detained have since been released.

According to the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia website, a criminal case has been launched against Albert Batchayev on charges of ‘organ­is­ing the activ­i­ties’ of an ‘extremist’ religious organ­i­sa­tion. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.

Yaroslav Sivulskiy, a spokesper­son for the European Asso­ci­a­tion of Jehovah’s Witnesses, told OC Media that Batchayev’s detention had been extended to 72 hours.

Kavkaz.Realii reported that lit­er­a­ture, mobile phones, and elec­tron­ic devices were seized during the searches.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Karachay-Cherkessia has not commented on the matter.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses organ­i­sa­tion was banned by the Russian Supreme Court in April 2017.

Human Rights Watch called the decision a violation of religious freedom and declared these measures unjus­ti­fied.

The ruling means Jehovah’s Witnesses face pros­e­cu­tion for organ­is­ing or par­tic­i­pat­ing in religious activ­i­ties.

On 28 May 2018, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) began to consider a complaint by the Jehovah’s Witnesses 395 Russian com­mu­ni­ties of Jehovah’s Witnesses over the ban. They are seeking com­pen­sa­tion of ₽6 billion ($94 million) for dis­crim­i­na­to­ry pro­hi­bi­tion of their activ­i­ties and a violation of the right to a fair trial, the right to freedom of thought, con­science and religion, and freedom of assembly and asso­ci­a­tion.

The ECHR has asked the Russian author­i­ties for clar­i­fi­ca­tion in the context of the European Con­ven­tion on Human Rights, which guar­an­tees freedom of religion.

‘Not Systemic’

The Supreme Court of Karachay-Cherkessia liq­ui­dat­ed the Jehovah’s Witnesses organ­i­sa­tion in the republic in February 2017 and trans­ferred all its immovable property — a house of worship and a piece of land — to the state. At the same time, religious lit­er­a­ture seized from Jehovah's Witnesses by the police during searches was destroyed.

Prior to this, in March 2015, the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Karachay-Cherkessia were fined ₽50,000 ($780) for ‘producing and dis­trib­ut­ing extremist materials’.

‘Despite the government’s wide­spread per­se­cu­tion of Jehovah’s Witnesses organ­i­sa­tions, members in Karachay-Cherkessia felt quite com­fort­able for a very long time’, Marat Tlepshev, an inde­pen­dent jour­nal­ist from Karachay-Cherkessia, told OC Media.

According to him, since 1998, the Ministry of Justice of Karachay-Cherkessia checked their activ­i­ties ‘only once — in June 2016’ as part of a planned audit.

Murat Guke­mukhov, Kavkaz.Realii’s cor­re­spon­dent in Karachay-Cherkessia, told OC Media that the latest law enforce­ment action against the activ­i­ties of Jehovah’s Witnesses took place in February 2017 — almost three years ago.

According to Guke­mukhov, the fight against Jehovah’s Witnesses in Karachay-Cherkessia is not ‘systemic’ — ‘which means that it is on the periphery of the Center’s attention and, most likely, the local author­i­ties are not too worried about it’.

‘It can be assumed that this action at the end of the year was necessary for some annual reporting by local security officials to Moscow’, he said.