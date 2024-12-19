Media logo

Gathering on Rustaveli Avenue

People have begun to congregate on Rustaveli Avenue, intending to block Tbilisi’s central thoroughfare on the 32nd night of protests, with several groups marching towards parliament to join them.

Protesters have also gathered in the city centres of Kutaisi and Batumi.

In Batumi, a small group of Laz protesters from the Kvariati and Gonio settlements convened at their traditional gathering spot near the Constitutional Court building, displaying banners written in the Laz language.

