Several protesters are scheduled to take place in Tbilisi and across Georgia today, as protests against the government’s decision to suspend EU integration enter their 19th day. Generations for the Country, a platform that publishes protest material, has reported that at least 10 protests are scheduled for today in Tbilisi. The first, titled Neighbourhood March, began at 08:00 in front of the State University Metro Station. Couriers will hold a protest march starting from the Ministry of Healt