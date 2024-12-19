Key events from yesterday
- President Salome Zourabichvili spoke at the European Parliament, asking Europe to ‘step up’ and support the call for new elections.
- The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, arrived in Georgia as part of an official visit, during which he held meetings with a number of high-ranking Georgian Dream officials.
- The Czech Foreign Ministry announced €230,000 ($240,000) in emergency funding for Georgian civil society and independent media.
- Western diplomats attended the trial of businessperson Avtandil Kuchava, who was reportedly physically assaulted by police officers during his arrest on charges of disobeying police during a protest.
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed in an interview that French President Emmanuel Macron had intervened in Georgian domestic affairs.
