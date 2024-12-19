Georgia might be discussed at European Council meeting
According to the European Union, Georgia might be discussed by EU leaders today in Brussels.
‘In the light of specific events, EU leaders may address specific foreign policy issues, including developments in Georgia and Moldova’, their statement read.
‘EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, the EU in the world, the Middle East, resilience and preparedness, migration and foreign policy issues’.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has been invited to the meeting.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more