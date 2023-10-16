Georgian court finds President Zurabishvili guilty of violating constitution

Georgia’s Constitutional Court has found President Salome Zurabishvili guilty of violating the constitution, which will allow the ruling party to hold a parliamentary vote on impeaching the president in the coming fortnight.

The court found that Zurabishvili had violated the constitution by making official visits abroad in August and September, after the government refused to grant her official permission to do so. The decision cannot be appealed.

The verdict allows the ruling party to proceed with impeachment proceedings against Zurabishvili, with the final stage being a parliamentary vote. 100 out of 150 sitting MPs would need to support the president’s impeachment for the motion to be passed; a figure that the ruling party is unlikely to achieve, given the opposition’s declaration that they would not support the president’s impeachment.

While senior figures in the ruling Georgian Dream party have acknowledged that a vote in favour of Zurabishvili’s impeachment is unlikely, party chair Irakli Kobakhidze argued in September that it was important to go through with the procedure for the sake of the rule of law, as well as to ‘expose a common agenda’ allegedly shared by Georgia’s president and its opposition; the latter an apparent reference to the expected failure of the vote in parliament.

According to Turava, three out of nine judges who took part in the case did not conclude that Zurabishvili had violated the constitution, although whether they had voted against or withheld their conclusions was not made public.

Speaking several hours before the constitutional court announced its verdict, Turava stated that the court was not under pressure, and would have publicly announced if it were.

‘There was no pressure’, stated Turava. ‘We don’t need any pressure, even without pressure we know what kind of decision we have to make.’

