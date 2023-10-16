fbpx
Support Us

Georgian court finds President Zurabishvili guilty of violating constitution

16 October 2023
Salome Zurabishvili at the pro-EU demonstration organised by her in Tbilisi on 16 June 2022. Shota Kincha/OC Media
The link is copied
Support Us

Georgia’s Constitutional Court has found President Salome Zurabishvili guilty of violating the constitution, which will allow the ruling party to hold a parliamentary vote on impeaching the president in the coming fortnight.

The court found that Zurabishvili had violated the constitution by making official visits abroad in August and September, after the government refused to grant her official permission to do so. The decision cannot be appealed. 

[Read more: Georgian president defies government with European visit]

The verdict allows the ruling party to proceed with impeachment proceedings against Zurabishvili, with the final stage being a parliamentary vote. 100 out of 150 sitting MPs would need to support the president’s impeachment for the motion to be passed; a figure that the ruling party is unlikely to achieve, given the opposition’s declaration that they would not support the president’s impeachment.

While senior figures in the ruling Georgian Dream party have acknowledged that a vote in favour of Zurabishvili’s impeachment is unlikely, party chair Irakli Kobakhidze argued in September that it was important to go through with the procedure for the sake of the rule of law, as well as to ‘expose a common agenda’ allegedly shared by Georgia’s president and its opposition; the latter an apparent reference to the expected failure of the vote in parliament.

[Read on OC Media: Georgian Dream to begin impeachment proceedings against president]

According to Turava, three out of nine judges who took part in the case did not conclude that Zurabishvili had violated the constitution, although whether they had voted against or withheld their conclusions was not made public. 

Advertisements

Speaking several hours before the constitutional court announced its verdict, Turava stated that the court was not under pressure, and would have publicly announced if it were. 

‘There was no pressure’, stated Turava. ‘We don’t need any pressure, even without pressure we know what kind of decision we have to make.’

This article will be updated.

By Tata Shoshiashvili

Related Posts

Family of 14-year-old murdered in Georgia charged with complicity in her early marriage 
early marriage

Family of 14-year-old murdered in Georgia charged with complicity in her early marriage 

Two police officers arrested in Daghestan over death and ‘torture’ in custody
Killing of Kurban Dalgatov

Two police officers arrested in Daghestan over death and ‘torture’ in custody

Third Gubad Ibadoghlu associate convicted in less than a month
Azerbaijan

Third Gubad Ibadoghlu associate convicted in less than a month

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us