Georgian Dream to begin impeachment proceedings against president

The ruling Georgian Dream Party has announced they intend to impeach Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

Speaking at a press briefing on 1 September, Irakli Kobakhidze, chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, also announced that the party would sue President Salome Zurabishvili in the Constitutional Court.

The move was prompted by the presidential administration’s announcement on Thursday that Zurabishvili would be traveling to a series of official meetings in Europe, despite the Georgian government refusing her requests to do so.

[Read more on OC Media: Georgian president defies government with European visit]

The ruling party alleges that Zurabishvili acted in violation of the Georgian Constitution, as the president does not have the power to engage in foreign policy independently and without oversight of the executive branch.

Article 52 of Georgia’s constitution states that the President can exercise representative powers in foreign relations only with the consent of the government.

Both Kobakhidze and Mamuka Mdinaradze, chair of the ruling party’s parliamentary faction, have also alleged that the president intends to prevent Georgia receiving EU membership candidacy status. The claim is based in part on comments that Zurabishvili made earlier this year, stating that Georgia’s government was not on track to meet the EU recommendations before the country’s membership candidacy application was reexamined at the end of 2023.

Speaking to the media after the meeting of the party’s leaders, the party chair stated that the parliamentary majority currently lacked enough votes to impeach her. Impeachment of the president requires 100 votes in favour of the move out of 150 seats in parliament.

However, Kobakhidze argued that it was important to go through with the procedure for the sake of the rule of law, while also aiming to ‘expose a common agenda’ allegedly shared by Georgia’s president and its opposition; the latter an apparent reference to the expected failure of the vote in parliament.

The announcement came hours before President Zurabishvili is scheduled to meet with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Kobakhidze clarified during the press conference that the ruling party would proceed with impeachment proceedings against Zurabishvili after the Constitutional Court had ruled against her. Georgia’s Constitution gives the Constitutional Court a month to rule upon an appeal for impeachment submitted by at least 50 members of parliament.

This may provide the ruling party with time to both whip their own votes, and potentially secure some from opposition groups.

Georgian Dream would need 18 votes on top of their existing parliamentary majority to impeach President Zurabishvili within two weeks of the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

More to follow…