Georgian Dream accused of targeting businesses after calls to end violence and hold new elections

PSP Pharma, one of Georgia’s largest pharmaceutical companies, has accused the government of orchestrating retaliatory defamation through reports aired by TV channels Imedi and Rustavi 2. The reports alleged that PSP Pharma and other business groups critical of the government’s foreign policy and violence against protesters had significant economic ties with Russia. Both TV channels heavily quoted Georgian Dream members or government pundits to amplify these claims.

‘We perceive this as yet another attempt to pressure and harm free businesses, as we, along with other companies, have joined the demands to end violence against people and for new elections, and for the release of those detained during recent events’, the company claimed in their statement.