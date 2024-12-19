Media logo

Georgian Dream accused of targeting businesses after calls to end violence and hold new elections

Avatar
by OC Media

PSP Pharma, one of Georgia’s largest pharmaceutical companies, has accused the government of orchestrating retaliatory defamation through reports aired by TV channels Imedi and Rustavi 2. The reports alleged that PSP Pharma and other business groups critical of the government’s foreign policy and violence against protesters had significant economic ties with Russia. Both TV channels heavily quoted Georgian Dream members or government pundits to amplify these claims.

‘We perceive this as yet another attempt to pressure and harm free businesses, as we, along with other companies, have joined the demands to end violence against people and for new elections, and for the release of those detained during recent events’, the company claimed in their statement.

Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter