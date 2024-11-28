fbpx

Georgian Dream to halt EU membership bid

28 November 2024
Irakli Kobakhidze. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced the country is halting its EU membership bid ‘until the end 2028’.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Kobakhidze said the issue of opening accession negotiations with the EU would not be ‘on the agenda’ during the current parliament.

Opening accession negotiations would be the next step for Georgia’s stalled membership bid. The bloc opened negotiations with both Ukraine and Moldova, the two other countries from the ‘association trio’, in December 2023, while declining to do so for Georgia citing democratic backsliding.

This news is breaking and will be updated…

By OC Media
